Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with ‘The Morning Show’

Fifteen years after Friends, Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston is once again returning to the small screen after dominating big screens for years.

The 50-year-old will be executive producing and playing Alex Levy, a morning show anchor in the new Apple drama The Morning Show. It stars Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon also.

In a recent interview, Aniston told The New York Times that the role has everything: “children, guilt, power struggle, being a woman in the industry, going through a divorce, publicly going through a divorce, feeling alienated, being just a little bit of a screw-up.”

Speaking about how she relates to the character, she said “There’s a similarity to my life. I relate in ways of feeling like, when you don’t want to be seen and you don’t want to go out of the house and you want to just scream and you don’t want to walk on a red carpet.”

“I don’t want to stand behind a podium, I don’t want to have my photograph taken, I want to just cry today. You know?” she added.

The upcoming American comedy-drama web television series is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 1.

