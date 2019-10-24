Jennifer Aniston reveals secret diet behind staying fit

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday this year but seems like she is aging backward. The actress works hard to stay fit, strong, and on top of her game.

On the UK Radio Times, she revealed the diet that did wonders for her and helps her maintain a shapely figure.

The actress said she does intermittent fasting and it works pretty well for her.

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours,” she said.

“Today, I woke up and had a celery juice. Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don’t drink coffee that early,” she added.

The Friends actor sips on her coffee, meditates, feeds her dogs and works out, she further shared.

Recently, she marked her return to the small screen with Apple TV’s The Morning Show with her fellow co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

She also broke Instagram with her debut making a Guinness World Record for garnering one million followers in the least time.

