Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston enjoys a massive following with a career spanning over 32 years. She, however, maintains an aversion to social media.

Her fans are always looking for ways to connect with the Friends star but she is not on any social media platform. The 50-year-old actress doesn’t have an Instagram or Twitter account because she just wants to keep somethings for herself.

The reason Aniston steers clear from social media is because of its ‘damaging effects’ on youth who are still struggling to find their identity. In an interview with InStyle Magazine, she said “I know when I’m comfortable with something, and I know when I’m not.”

“They (youngsters) are doing it through someone else’s lens, which has been filtered and changed… and then, it’s ‘like me’, ‘don’t like me’, ‘did I get liked?’ There’s all this comparing and despairing,” she added.

Speaking about growing up in the industry, she said she wants to live to whatever age she’s supposed to, as long as she’s thriving.

The starlet recently appeared in comedy mystery film Murder Mystery, digitally released on June 14.

