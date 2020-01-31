American business magnate Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer Katharine Gates has announced her engagement to Egyptian Muslim millionaire.

The 23-year-old took to social media to share the exciting news of her engagement to long-term boyfriend, 28 year-old, Nayel Nassar.

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. 💍,” she added.

Nayel Nassar also posted a heartfelt note for her fiance.

“SHE SAID YES!! 💍 I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more,” he wrote.

The Egyptian millionaire thanked the love of his life for making every single day feel like a dream.

Nayel is a professional Egyptian horse rider whose family is involved in the architecture and design business in Kuwait.

The duo who met at Stanford University will tie the knot next year.

Comments

comments