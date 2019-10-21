Jennifer Lawrence gets married to Cooke Maroney

American actress Jennifer Lawrence has tied the knot with her fiance Cooke Maroney on Saturday at Rhode Island.

Albeit being an immensely private event, news outlets managed to get specifics of the wedding from the rehearsal and guest list to the dinner at the event.

Emma Stone, in a silver outfit, was photographed entering the venue with a matching overcoat. Kris Jenner was seen arriving with her beau Gorey Gamble wearing a black and silver ensemble.

The reception had 150 guests including Amy Schumer, Sienna Miller, Adele amongst others. The rehearsal dinner also took place at Rhode Island with celebrities like Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, Ashley Olsen and Nicole Richie in attendance.

The 29-year-old actor’s on-screen husband Bradley Cooper was reportedly present at the event too.

The wedding took place at Belcourt of Newport, built in 1984 by an American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The actress opted for a gorgeous Dior gown for her big day.

The wedding dinner included wood-roasted fish, sweet potato flat cakes and aged beef with desserts such as cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and marshmallow s’ mores.

Jennifer and Maroney have been together since June 2018. They got engaged in February 2019.

