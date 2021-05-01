Jennifer Lopez spotted with ex Ben Affleck days after A-Rod split

Former Hollywood flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have set rumor mills in action following reports of secret meetings days after J-Lo confirmed her split with fiance Alex Rodriguez, reported Page Six.

A source close to Page Six has reported that the pair, who were engaged back in 2002, have been spending time together in Los Angeles, with the Argo star spotted hanging around J-Lo’s house multiple times in a white Escalade SUV that apparently belongs to her!

“Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” confirmed a close source.

Reports say that Affleck has already visited Lopez about three times since her return to the States after wrapping up shooting for an upcoming film in the Dominican Republic.

While it may seem that sparks may be flying between the two, an insider has claimed that the two “are friends… they’ve never not been.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see where they end up this time!

