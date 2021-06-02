Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reportedly ‘in it for the long term now’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to have reunited for good this time, reported E! News.

The couple, who was engaged earlier in 2003 only to split up in 2004, rekindled their flame just months after Lopez called off her two-year engagement with Alex Rodriguez. However, according to various sources, the couple is “in it for the long term” this time around.

“She’s crazy about Ben. He spoils her with love and is very witty and charming. He’s a man’s man, and she finds him so attractive and strong. She’s in it for the long term and sees her future with him,” a source close to Lopez was quoted.

The couple’s reunion was officially confirmed by Us Weekly just last week with a source saying, “Jen and Ben are both very happy with each other and are excited to see where the relationship goes. They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

According to the same source, JLo and Affleck “picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other,” and that the “old flame is absolutely rekindled.”

Do you think it will last this time?

