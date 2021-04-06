Where are you keeping the fountain of youth: Ben Affleck asks ex J-Los

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may not have lasted long together but Affleck’s latest comments about his ex confirm that their bond has remained strong.

J-Lo, who is the cover star of this month’s InStyle magazine, was labeled the “hardest-working person” by her ex-fiance in the cover story that also included comments from other friends and former flames.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” said the Justice League star.

The 48-year-old, who was engaged to Lopez, now 51, from 2002 to 2004, also added, “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business.”

That’s not all. Affleck also lauded Lopez for her talent and for working hard for the success that she enjoys today, saying that she deserves it.

He even touched upon her seemingly everlasting youth!

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” he jokingly questioned, before adding, “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003, and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s… at best.”

Looks like the two share the same friendly camaraderie as in the early 2000s!

Since breaking off their engagement, the two have dated a string of other high-profile names. J-Lo was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and then had brief flings with Casper Smart and Drake before getting engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck, on the other hand, was married to actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2017 and has since dated actor Ana de Armas.

