Jennifer Lopez shares experience of homeschooling her twins

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez opened up about homeschooling her twins amid the coronavirus lockdown.

She will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday to give a glimpse on how has it been for her and her fiance Alex Rodriguez to act as substitute teachers for the children.

“Tomorrow we talk to the coolest homeschool teacher on the block. @jlo,” The Ellen DeGeneres Show teased the interview on Instagram on Monday.

The singer shared “I help with the homework,’ the 50-year-old confessed during the interview that was recorded outside her home in Miami” when DeGeneres asked who is homeschooling the four children they share from previous marriages and who’s helping with the homework.

She revealed that all four kids; 12-year-old twins Emme and Max and Alex’s daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 are doing virtual school right now.

“And so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that,” she said about her son and daughter with ex-husband and singer Mark Anthony.

On whether she found it easy to homeschool, Lopez said “Honestly I think we’re all looking at it like, what is this? Like I’m a teacher?!”

The Hustlers star described the math the kids do now as “a new math. It’s crazy.”

Comments

comments