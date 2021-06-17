Jennifer Lopez set to star in, produce Netflix thriller ‘Atlas’

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in and produce Netflix’s latest sci-fi thriller outing titled Atlas, confirmed Deadline.

The news comes just weeks after Lopez closed a first-look deal with the streaming giant, with reports of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island director Brad Peyton being roped in to helm the project. Aron Eli Coleite has also been confirmed to pen the script based on a Leo Sardarian original.

According to Deadline, “the film follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined that the only way to end war is to end humanity.”

Atlas will then be forced to work with another AI to outsmart the dastard AI.

“Having the chance to direct Jennifer (Lopez) in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she’ll bring the incredible strength, depth, and authenticity we’ve all come to admire from her work,” said Peyton.

Atlas marks the third project announced under the multi-year deal signed between Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and Netflix that is set to roll out a slate of films, television series, scripted and unscripted content, with a focus on supporting diverse female talent.

The two previously announced projects include The Mother, helmed by Niki Carro, and The Cipher based on an Isabella Maldonado novel. Lopez will be starring in both.

