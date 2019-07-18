Jeremy McLellan is coming to Pakistan and people can’t keep calm

Celebrated for his exceptional love for Pakistan and its people, American stand-up comedian Jeremy McLellan has recently taken to Twitter to announce he is visiting Pakistan soon.

The comedian is coming to the areas around the capital and will likely spend two weeks in Pakistan. He writes, “Leaving for Pakistan tomorrow where I’ll be spending two weeks in the areas around Islamabad.” The comedian further asks his fans to follow him on other social media platforms for “daily updates.” He also expresses love for Pakistan by writing “Pakistan Zindabad” at the end of his tweet.

Related: Pakistani and foreign celebrities laud PM Khan on the release of Indian pilot

As soon as McLellan announced his visit to Pakistan, his tweet received major outpour of praise and love with people welcoming him in different ways.

Welcome in real heaven of love

You will feel it being showered every where — shafqat ch (@blackholesm) July 18, 2019

Welcome Home 🇵🇰😊 — حناء (@iHinaKharal) July 17, 2019

People explain how much the country and its people love him.

Welcome @JeremyMcLellan the nation loves u. Keep spreading smiles 😊 — Akash Zameer (@Dr_AkashZ) July 17, 2019

#JeremyMcLellan you don’t know how much you will get respect ✊ there cuz you earned it your sense of humour & with your honesty. God bless you & your family ❤️ — Abdul Hameed (@Air25Fly) July 17, 2019

He gets invited by Pakistanis to their startups.

Would you like to visit my chai place in Lahore. @CupShup_pk — ShazyHaq (@shazyhaq) July 17, 2019

However, this guy decides to welcome him in Urdu.

خوش آمدید دوست — Tamim Abbasi (@TamimAbbasi) July 17, 2019

And he asks him to bring Abhinandan Varthaman for Pakistan’s “fantastic tea.”

Most welcome bro if possible bring back Abhi Nandan as well because the Paki Tea is fantastic😎😏😎 — Mshah Dirvian (@mujtahid_shah) July 17, 2019

Jeremy McLellan is known for his extraordinary humor and his close interest in Pakistani politics. He occasionally jokes around Pakistani political scenarios time and again, making Pakistanis love him even more.

Not only did he wear green kurta while visiting the country, but he also celebrated Pakistan’s Independence day on his last visit and shared memories with his fans through social media.

Just like all the people reading this, we are equally excited for the comedian to come and display his love for Pakistan.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments