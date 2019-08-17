You need to check out Jeremy McLellan’s Urdu lessons

American stand-up comedian Jeremy McLellan’s love for Pakistan is quite obvious and many of his fans believe he is a true Pakistani at heart.

Be it making gol-rotis, visiting Pakistan or playing cricket on the streets of the country, he has done it all. Now, he is working on improving his Urdu.

Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old comedian shared a video of his Urdu lessons and there’s no doubt his command over the language is quite impressive considering his mother tongue is English.

Jeremy doesn’t take Urdu lessons alone but was accompanied by his daughter Jewels who is too young to understand anything. But, she can Jee, said the proud father.

His tweet reads, “Morning Urdu with Jeremy and Jewel.”

Morning Urdu with Jeremy and Jewell pic.twitter.com/XG0j1OLcnH — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) August 16, 2019

He said that he knows a lot of random Urdu phrases but haven’t learnt the language properly but now he is taking a training course.

I know a lot of random words and phrases in Urdu but I haven't actually learned it, so I'm going through the Pimsleur training course. I'm going to try to post more videos of me learning Urdu so you can all give me advice and/or make fun of me. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) August 16, 2019

Jeremy requested his fans to advise him and help him improve his Urdu. He recently visited Pakistan in July and not only paid a visit to historical building, shrines, enjoyed scrumptious food but did some social work.

Are you already not convinced he is a legit desi?

