Jeremy Renner is returning to ‘Mission: Impossible’ as a bad guy?

Hollywood actor and singer Jeremy Renner could possibly return to the Mission: Impossible franchise as a bad guy.

According to reports, the Avengers: Endgame star is set to reprise his role but he would not be on Ethan Hunt’s die. He will be working with the baddies.

Earlier, he essayed the role of William Brandt in the series headlined by Tom Cruise. He starred in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation but was missing in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The 48-year-old actor was last seen in Avengers: Endgame.

