Jessica Alba pledges to donate 3mn diapers amid coronavirus outbreak

United States (US) actor and businesswoman Jessica Alba has announced massive baby supplies including diapers as coronavirus pandemic has restricted movements globally.

The actress in his Instagram post pledged to donate a whopping three million diapers, as well tens of thousands of other baby supplies.

Jessica announced the news with a sweet photo of herself in a tan sweater while her two-year-old son Hayes sat on her lap and sucked on a bottle.

‘Snuggling with my littles feeling grateful and emotional as we’ve been adjusting to this new normal -I can’t help but think of all the families with babies & young children who aren’t getting what they need to get by,’ she wrote.

‘My company @honest pledged today to donate 3M diapers 20k personal care products and 30k wipes to @baby2baby -but the need for these families includes so much more… #staysafe #practicekindness #sendinglove to you all.

In 2011, the mother of three founded the Honest Company, which sells a variety of household products advertised as being sustainable and free of harsh chemicals.

Alba’s charity of choice, Baby2Baby, provides impoverished children, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and basic necessities. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the organization has been providing diapers, wipes, formula, blankets, hygiene items, and other essentials to children and families affected by COVID-19.

