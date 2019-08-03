Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Jet Airways extends deadline for initial bids

MUMBAI: India’s Jet Airways has extended the deadline for initial bids for the bankrupt airline to Aug. 10 from Aug. 3, a statement from the company said on Saturday.

Jet, once ranked among the country’s biggest airlines, was forced to ground all flights in April after running out of money and failing to secure funds, crippled by mounting losses as it attempted to compete with low-cost rivals.

The bid submission deadline has been extended at the request of some prospective bidders, it said.

Jet Airways and its lenders have been searching for new investors since its planes were grounded and staff left unpaid.

Lenders to the airline agreed on July 19 to provide interim financing to help it cover legal and other costs as bankruptcy resolution experts seek a buyer.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

Tariff threat may compound Apple’s iPhone woes

International

Airport bans sale of plastic bottles

Business

Japan and South Korea trade tit-for-tat export blows

Business

France to provide over 50mn euros for upgradation of hydel stations


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close