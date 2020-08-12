Jeweller prepares diamond-encrusted mask worth $1.5mn    

A jewellery company was working on the world’s most expensive face mask encrusted with diamonds and gold.

According to the details, the 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with N99 filters. The expensive face mask worth$1.5 million was being prepared on the request of a buyer.

The jewellery company, Yvel, said that the customer had demanded that it will be completed by the year-end and it would be the priciest in the world.

Refusing to disclose the identity of the customer, the company said that he was a Chinese businessman living in the United States.

