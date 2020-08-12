Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Jeweller prepares diamond-encrusted mask worth $1.5mn    

A jewellery company was working on the world’s most expensive face mask encrusted with diamonds and gold.

According to the details, the 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with N99 filters. The expensive face mask worth$1.5 million was being prepared on the request of a buyer.

The jewellery company, Yvel, said that the customer had demanded that it will be completed by the year-end and it would be the priciest in the world.

Refusing to disclose the identity of the customer, the company said that he was a Chinese businessman living in the United States.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: Man smashes Rs45mn Lamborghini into wall

Offbeat

Bank robber killed after accidentally slicing his neck with electric cutter in India

Offbeat

US student killed in UP accident, family alleges she was eve-teased

Offbeat

Couple files lawsuit after hospital loses body of their newborn baby


ARY NEWS URDU