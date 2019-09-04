Jewish-American leader slams India’s action in Kashmir

A prominent Jewish-American leader has criticized the Indian move to annex occupied Kashmir that has heightened tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours.

Jack Rosen, who is the president of the American Jewish Congress, expressed his concerns in an opinion piece published in the Washington Times.

He urged US President Donald Trump to get both the countries to the table to address the decades-old Kashmir dispute once and for all.

The Jewish-American leader wrote that the first step is for the United States to convince India to return to the status-quo-ante: the Line of Control prior to the recent crackdown to build confidence, calm simmering tensions, respect long-standing international agreements and create room for negotiations.

Rosen said the most immediate benefit of talks will be to the 12 million people of Kashmir, who continue to suffer under India’s military lockdown, which is now in its fifth week.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines. Occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since August 5.

