JF-17 exhibits dazzling performance at Paris Airshow

PARIS: Parisian skies echoed with the thundering sound of PAF JF-17 as it took off for a spectacular aerobatics display on the opening day of 53rd International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Paris.

Painted in the colour scheme of national flag, the ‘Pride of Pakistan’ exhibited a dazzling aerial performance which included some extraordinary maneuvers like the muscle climb, thunder turn, slow speed performance and inverted flight.

According to details, one PAF JF-17 aircraft is set to perform an aviation display on each day of the show, while others would be put on a static display showcasing their lethal and sophisticated weaponry.

The JF-17 is a state-of-the-art fighter aircraft, featured with outstanding flight performance and strong operational capability.

The 53rd International Paris Air Show is taking place from June 17- 23 at the Exhibition Center of Le Bourget, a few kilometers north of Paris.

The Paris Air Show is said to be the largest aerospace-industry exhibition type extravaganza in the world, measured by a number of exhibitors and size of exhibit space.

