ISLAMABAD: The preparations to receive Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan are all set, and the government has decided to accord an ‘unmatched’ welcome to the visiting dignitary with JF-17 Thunder jets as the Saudi delegation enters Pakistan’s airspace.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s Sherdil Squadron, comprising the cutting-edge JF-17 Thunder aircrafts will give an airborne salute to the dignitaries and escort them to the airport.

According to the protocol planned for the delegation, four planes will bring Mohammad bin Salman and his delegation to Islamabad for his first state-level visit to Pakistan.

As soon as the Saudi delegation touches down in Islamabad, PM Imran will receive them at the airport. A 21-gun salute and a guard of honour will be presented to the crown prince when he arrives at the Prime Minister House.

Sources informed that vehicles for crown prince’s use will be brought from Saudi Arabia while the government has already booked 300 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicles for the visiting delegation.

As many as 130 royal guards will accompany the crown prince for his security, while, as a precursor to his visit, a 235-strong delegation of Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), led by former army chief General (retd.) Raheel Sharif is already in the country to review security arrangements for the royal visit.

According to the details received so far, investment agreements of $15-20 billion will be signed during Saudi delegation’s visit, which include an oil refinery, construction of hotels for promoting tourism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, and several energy projects.

Meanwhile, the Government of Punjab has also imposed section-144 in Rawalpindi under the Criminal Procedure Code ahead of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan.

The Section-144 has been imposed in the city for seven days from Feb 15 to 21.

