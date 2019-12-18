JF-17’s spectacular fly-past stuns spectators on Qatar’s national day  

DOHA: Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jet has stunned the audience with its spectacular fly-past and dazzling aerial stunts on the national day of Qatar, ARY News reported.

According to the details, three JF-17 Thunder, the pride of Pakistan, presented an aerobatics performance in the skies of Qatar amid excitement and enjoyment of spectators.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his father were also present on the occasion.

The public was ecstatic to see the operational capabilities of JF-17 Thunder. Pakistan Air Force’s pilots and a contingent of ground officials were currently in Doha to attend the national day of Qatar.

The JF-17 is a state-of-the-art fighter aircraft, featured with outstanding flight performance and strong operational capability.

Earlier on June 17, Pakistan’s Pride JF-17 Thunder had stolen the show with its aerial maneuverability, top notch design, ease of flying and avionic brilliance at the Paris Air Show.

According to details, one PAF JF-17 aircraft was set to perform an aviation display on each day of the show, while others would be put on a static display showcasing their lethal and sophisticated weaponry.

The 53rd International Paris Air Show had taken place from June 17- 23 at the Exhibition Center of Le Bourget, a few kilometers north of Paris.

