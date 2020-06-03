Eighteen members of a family test positive for coronavirus in Jhelum

JHELUM: As many as 18 members of a family tested positive for the coronavirus in Jhelum, said the deputy commissioner on Wednesday.

The DC said they are going to seal the Kala Gujjran street after a number of cases surfaced in a single family.

The teams of the doctors are testing the residents in the affected street, said the DC.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 80,463 with 28,923 patients having recovered from the disease and 1,688 virus-related deaths.

So far, 31,086 cases have been detected in Sindh, 29,489 in Punjab, 10,897 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,740 in Balochistan, 3,188 in Islamabad, 287 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 779 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 67 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 1,688 so far. A total of 4,131 new cases were detected when 17,370 new tests were conducted during this period.

