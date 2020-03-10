HYDERABAD: Police has claimed that the bodies of five people, a mother and her four minor sons, found from a hut in Thatta’s Jhimpir town, was not a suicide incident, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, it has found evidence, which substantially proves it a murder incident.

“Police has found a mobile SIM card having voice record of the slain woman,” sources said.

The cause of the incident is a family feud, sources claimed.

The officials also inquiring into probable involvement of notables of the area in the murder incident, police said.

More than three people seemed to be involved in the crime, according to police.

The culprits have tried to paint the murders as an incident of suicide, police sources said.

The investigation team has retrieved the data of the mobile phone and the SIM card, according to police.

The bodies of a woman and her four minor sons were found in a hut in a village near Jhimpir yesterday.

Police officials took the bodies into custody and shifted them to Civil Hospital Thatta in Makli for an autopsy.

Earlier, hospital doctors said that they were trying to determine the exact cause of death.

