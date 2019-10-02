JI announces to stage Azadi-e-Kashmir march in Lahore on Sunday

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to stage Azadi-e-Kashmir march in Lahore on Sunday (October 6), ARY News reported.

Sources said that JI decided to launch Azadi-e-Kashmir march against inhuman curfew, continuous lockdown, grave human rights violations and illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir.

The sources said that JI has hired the services of Muhammad Asif aka DJ Butt for the march. JI urged the masses to participate in the march to expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Earlier on September 1, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq had called on the government to scrap the 1972 Shimla Agreement with India in the wake of brutalities being perpetrated by Indian forces in held Jammu and Kashmir.

“While our people are dying, you are acting as a mere spectator,” he had said, addressing a rally held to express solidarity with the Kashmiris reeling under a day and night curfew and communication blackout for several weeks.

