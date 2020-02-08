JI terms idea of ‘in-house change’ conspiracy against masses

LAHORE: Opposing the idea of ‘in-house change’ to replace Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Saturday termed the plan a conspiracy against the masses, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Sirajul Haq said that JI does not believe in in-house change, adding that the move will promote the politics of ‘Changa Manga’ in the country.

“JI will resist any such move aimed at changing the incumbent prime minister,” he said categorically.

The JI leader said that there was no room for former rulers in the country’s politics.

Earlier on December 9, Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that opposition’s dream of an in-house change would never come true.

There was no possibility of In-house change in the country as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) coalition partners were not going anywhere, he had stated while talking in ARY News program Sawal Ye Hai. He had hoped that those elements who involved in plundering the national wealth would return the amount back to the nation.

About the high inflation, poverty and unemployment issues, the minister had said that these were the serious challenges but the leadership of the incumbent government was striving hard to address these issues.

