JI chief announces to launch movement against Govt from Nov.

PESHAWAR: Jamaat e Islami chief Sirajul Haq has announced to launch a movement against the government from November 1st, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sirajul Haq while talking to media said that his party will announce the schedule of its protest movement on October 23.

JI chief said that his party will launch its protest movement from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said that the prime minister making his every speech in a manner as it would be his last speech.

Senator Sirajul Haq said that the new and old ruler are fighting for their turns in government adding that the rulers’ attitude has posed threat to the democracy in the country.

Criticizing the government Sirajul Haq said that the prime minister has disappointed the entire country, the government has only made announcements and claims so far.

