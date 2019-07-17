JI chief demands ECP to ensure free, fair polls in tribal districts

UPPER DIR: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Wednesday demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in Dir, Sirajul Haq said that transparent elections in the erstwhile Federally Admi­nistered Tribal Areas (Fata) will increase people’ confidence in the ECP.

On the occasion, he said that JI rejected the marriage bill passed by the KP assembly and termed it against the Muslim Family Act.

The JI leader said that only Islamic revolution could steer the country out of prevailing crises. Criticizing the State Bank’s decision about increase in interest rate, Sirajul Haq said that it would further destroy the economy.

Read More: ECP all set to hold polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal districts

Earlier on July 9, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had completed all the necessary arrangements to hold elections of provincial assembly in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on 20th of this month.

A meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza in Islamabad had been informed that army would be deployed at the most sensitive polling stations.

The representatives of the provincial government had assured the election commission of all out assistance.

