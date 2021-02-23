JI announces another round of protests under Huqooq-i-Karachi Movement

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced a new series of protests under Huqooq-i-Karachi Movement [Karachi Rights’ Movement] from February 28, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said in a statement that Huqooq-i-Karachi Movement of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is underway and a ‘big demonstration’ will be organised on M A Jinnah Road on February 28.

While unveiling further plans for the upcoming protests in a press conference today, the JI Karachi chief said that a rally will be taken out on March 14 to get the attention of the rulers towards the miseries of Karachiites.

Naeemur Rehman said that JI Karachi will organise a social media competition for raising the civic issues of the metropolis. He reiterated the demand for conducting a 15-year forensic audit of the sole power provider of the metropolis, K-Electric.

He censured the rulers for showing their enmity with the economic hub of Pakistan after extending the quota system. The JI Karachi chief also criticised that the approval of the population census has also shown their enmity with the Karachi citizens.

Jamaat-e-Islami will begin its public contact campaign to get the support of all segments of the society for the ongoing campaign for Karachi rights. He announced that JI will soon issue a white paper regarding education and demanded to award scholarships to Karachi students.

Under the Karachi Rights’ Movement, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had earlier held big demonstration across the metropolis in order to push the government for resolving civic and administrative issues besides campaigning against power outages, destroyed infrastructure, local bodies elections, government jobs and lack of transport system.

The religiopolitical party is also demanding to afresh the national population census, terming it ‘anti-Karachi’. Jamaat-e-Islami had claimed that the correct census will give 65 more seats of the provincial assembly and 35 in the National Assembly (NA) to the metropolis.

