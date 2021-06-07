JI Karachi begins citywide protest sit-ins against K-Electric

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has begun a series of protest sit-ins against the sole power provider in Karachi, K-Electric, over long hours of loadshedding amid extremely hot weather, ARY News reported on Monday.

Initiating the citywide protests across the metropolis, JI held a sit-in at Johar Mor area against the unending issue of loadshedding. The protestors expressed extreme outrage at the alleged nexus of the K-Electric administration, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and the Centre.

JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the non-provision of uninterrupted electricity owing to the ineligible administration of K-Electric was also the failure of the Centre.

Naeemur Rehman demanded the federal government and NEPRA to stop defending K-Electric and suspend the licence of the power provider in Karachi over the public complaints of loadshedding and overbilling.

The JI Karachi president censured the power providing company over unannounced loadshedding amid hot weather and coronavirus pandemic when many of the patients were quarantined at their homes. He added that hours-long power outages are also continued in several areas of the metropolis in the daytime as well.

Naeemur Rehman announced that the next sit-in of the religio-political party will be held in Orangi Town on June 9.

The protestors have also expressed sorrow over the deadly train accident near Ghotki and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident besides calling for compensation to the deceased and medical treatment of wounded persons on the government expenses.

On Saturday, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter had announced to launch a protest campaign and demonstrations from Monday across the city against the K-Electric over prolonged outages and unannounced load shedding.

Jamaat-e-Islami will be holding protests in several areas of Karachi from June 7 against the K-Electric, the party’s Karachi chief said. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had also announced that the party will hold a sit-in outside the K-Electric’s office on June 12.

Comments

comments