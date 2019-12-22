ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq says his party will hold the largest Kashmir March in history in Islamabad today.

In a statement, he said people from every nook and cranny of the country are heading to the capital city to participate in the march. He added hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis will show solidarity with Kashmiris at the rally.

Sirajul Haq said they will shake the conscience of rulers with this march in order to make them reflect on their attitude.

Stressing that the Kashmir dispute is no longer a political issue, he said they all are doing something for the national cause.

The senator said a charter of demands has been worked out and would be presented at the march.

Earlier, on Nov 26, Sirajul Haq had announced that JI will march towards the federal capital on December 22 to raise voice for Kashmiris.

He in his latest statement said that JI will organise a march to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He slammed the New Delhi government over including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit into its political maps.

The senator censured the ruling parties, saying that the political leadership of the country always engaged in making plans for running their personal businesses and factories instead of realising the national interests.

