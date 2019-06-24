JI announces not to participate in APC hosted by JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has refused to participate in the upcoming all parties conference (APC) of the opposition parties that would be hosted by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), ARY News reported on Monday.

JI central leader, Liaqat Baloch, told ARY News that the party workers expressed displeasure over the participation of the political party in the APC. He said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was informed regarding the JI leadership’s decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F chief had invited opposition leaders to attend an all-parties conference to be hosted by him on June 26 (tomorrow) in a bid to launch an anti-government movement.

Earlier on June 16, the Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, had clarified that JI would not join such protests which have motives to release few people from jails.

The statement of JI’s supremo had come forth when the major opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), were gearing up for an anti-government movement.

Later in his another statement, Sirajul Haq had vowed to oppose the passage of a federal budget in National Assembly.

“JI completely rejects the International Monetary Fund (IMF) proposed budget presented by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, he said while talking to media in Lahore.

Pakistan can become the prosperous country with the elimination of the profit system from the country.

