PPP discriminating against Karachiites through quota system: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has long been discriminating against urban areas especially with quota system in place wherein the government job vacancies have only a meager share for Karachiites, said Saturday Jamat e Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, ARY News reported.

There are about 6,000 job vacancies across Sindh but the share for Karachi is a mere 343 seats, JI Karachi president Rehman said noting that it is the worst kind of rights violation against Karachi.

He lamented that even the federal government has extended the discriminatory quota system for an indefinite period of time.

This discrimination meted out to urban citizens at the hands of PPP has long been in practice, he claimed.

