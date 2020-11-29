JI suspends political activities amid second wave of coronavirus

DIR: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday announced to suspend its political activities for two weeks across the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in Dir, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq announced to suspend the party’s political activities for the next two weeks amid the second wave of the coronavirus.

کورونا کے پھیلاؤ کے خطرے کے پیش نظر

آج دیر جلسہ عام میں جماعت اسلامی کی سیاسی و عوامی سرگرمیوں کو آئندہ دو ہفتوں کے لیے معطل کرنے کا اعلان کیا

تحریک کے اگلے مرحلے میں جماعت اسلامی پنجاب میں جلسے کرے گی۔ آغاز گوجرانوالہ سے ہوگا۔ ان شاء اللہ pic.twitter.com/iSPagxRJbh — Siraj ul Haq (@SirajOfficial) November 29, 2020

The JI leader said that they have taken the step to protect the people from the deadly virus. On the occasion, Sirajul Haq said that JI will hold a mass public meeting in Gujranwala during the next phase of their movement.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had said that Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio had reached 7.1 per cent.

A meeting of the NCOC was held with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair to review the situation of coronavirus cases and implementation on the SOPs across the country.

The forum had been informed that the highest test positivity rate was recorded at 24.85 per cent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), followed by Hyderabad at 22.18%, and Karachi at 18.96 %.

