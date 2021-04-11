Jibran Nasir ties the knot with Mansha Pasha in intimate ceremony

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha and social activist/lawyer Jibran Nasir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Karachi on Saturday.

The model took to Instagram on Sunday evening to announce the news and posted a picture of the wedding ring.

A small gathering was held at a relative’s house while the nikkah was performed by scholar Javed Ghamidi through Zoom.

The Aangan star shared pictures of the event on Instagram.

Fans and well-wishers extended heartfelt wishes to the couple for beginning a new journey in life together.

The two were engaged in December 2019.

