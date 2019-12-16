Four bogies of Jinnah Express derail near Lahore’s Mughalpura

LAHORE: The Karachi-bound Jinnah Express train met an accident as four bogies with many passengers on-board derailed near Lahore’s Mughalpura, ARY News reported on Monday.

The passenger train was travelling on 32-down track derailed near Mughalpura after leaving the Lahore Junction. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The accident led to delay in arrival and departure of other trains from Lahore railway station.

Earlier on December 9, a Lahore bound train had ploughed into a dumper at a railway crossing, leaving an assistant engine driver dead in the mishap.

In yet another train mishap a train running from Sargodha to Lahore rammed into a dumper at a railway crossing near Nishtarabad, officials said.

Read: Bahauddin Zakariya Express derails near Mehrabpur

The railway engine derailed in the incident, which caused the death of assistant engine driver Muhammad Waseem. The driver of the dumper fled from the spot after the incident.

Absence of gate at the railway crossing said to be the cause of the mishap. The railway traffic was suspended due to the accident.

There are several unmanned railway crossings across the country vulnerable to mishaps due to the negligence of road users.

Pakistan Railways had taken several steps to prevent accidents including up-gradation of 550 vulnerable unmanned level crossings throughout the country in collaboration with the respective provincial governments.

