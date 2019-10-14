Jinnah Express’s fares slashed by 50pc for 15th of October

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday announced to slash Jinnah Express’s fares by 50 per cent for 15th of October, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Pakistan Railways (PR) has reduced Karachi-Lahore fares of Jinnah Express from Rs1825 to Rs950. The special offer is valid for only one day (October 15).

The minister said that addition coaches of economy class category were being attached with the train to facilitate the passengers.

Read More: Railways announces 50pc discount in fares for Eid

Earlier on August 10, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced to give 50 per cent discount to the passengers in fares of Eid special trains.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed had announced a fifty percent cut on rail tickets to facilitate the passengers on the eve of Eidul Azha.

He had said that Sindh Express will be inaugurated after Eid in Multan and added that that work on the ML-1 project will be started soon. The minister had said that both Thar Express and Samjhota Expresswere suspended after thorough planning.

