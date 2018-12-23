Jirga declares six-year-old girl as “Wani” in Pano Aqil

SUKKUR: The police after taking notice of ARY News’ report, declaring a six years old girl as “Wani” on Jirga’s ruling in Pano Aqil, on Sunday, ordered to lodge case against its members.

As per details, the jirga in its ruling yesterday, had declared a 6-year-old girl as “Wani” in Sukkur’s area of Pano Akil.

The girl was married to a 7 years old boy soon after the orders of the jirga, while the police after taking ARY News’ report notice, ordered to lodge case against the members of the jigra.

“Justice will be delivered to the affected family,” said local police into the matter.

Back in the month of August, this year, The chief justice of Pakistan had observed that decisions handed by jirgas are illegal and against fundamental human rights.

A three-judge bench, headed by CJP Mian Saqib Nisar, heard a petition against illegal jirgas and their decisions. Justice Nisar observed that jirgas decisions are against fundamental human rights.

If a jirga intervenes in criminal cases, it is violating the judicial system of the country, said the country’s top judge.

