KARACHI: A report of the joint investigation team (JIT) has revealed that Bilawal House paid a bill of a restaurant through a fake bank account, ARY News reported.

The report has discovered that the bank account was opened in the name of a fake company ‘Logistic Trading’. “Five bank accounts have been made on Logistic Trading’s name,” said the report.

The JIT report said a cheque was issued from the fake bank account for payment of the bill to the eatery ‘Daily Restaurant’.

It also revealed that Rs1,968 million have been transferred from the account to Omni Group.

“A Daily Restaurant’s employee has told the JIT that when he went to receive the bill, he was handed over a Rs40mn cheque of Summit Bank,” said ARY News correspondent Zulqarnain Hyder.

Zulqarnain said total 11 companies had been found present only in abstract form for making fake bank accounts and ‘Logistic Trading’ was one of them.

ARY News Bureau Chief Sabir Shakir said counsels of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto and Faryal Talpur has said since they were not cognizant of the complete scenario, therefore they could not submit a response in this case as of now.

