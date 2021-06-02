JIT formed to probe anchoring of ship with hazardous chemicals at Gadani

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe anchoring of a ship containing hazardous chemicals at Gadani ship-breaking yard in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the JIT comprising senior officials of seven different departments, including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), will probe into the matter in order to fix the responsibility.

Sources privy to the matter said that the JIT will conclude its investigations within 10 day and will submit its report to the federal government. The JIT has started its investigations and sought concerned documents from the officials of the ship.

Earlier on May 26, despite the warning of Interpol, a ship reportedly laden with extremely hazardous chemicals had arrived at the Gadani ship-breaking yard for scrapping.

Sources privy to the matter had said that Interpol had informed the Pakistani officials about the ship on April 22. As India and Bangladesh had not allowed the ship to enter their territories, the vessel changed its name and managed to arrive in Gadani, the sources had added. The ship had anchored at Gidani shipyard on 30th of April.

