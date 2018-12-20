JIT probing money laundering scam to submit its report in SC today

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into mega money laundering scam, is set to submit its final report in the Supreme Court (SC) today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA was asked by the apex court to submit its JIT report into the mega money laundering scam of rs 35billion yesterday, but it failed in doing so.

“The report will be submitted now in the top court today, as FIA was unable to submit its report yesterday, over unknown reason,” said sources privy to the matter.

According to sources, JIT report comprising more than 7,500 pages, includes evidence about involvement of OMNI group into the money laundering scam.

“A political personality of Sindh is involved in money laundering through fake bank accounts,” said sources.

JIT recorded statements of more than 500 people into the scam, reads the report, according to sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Supreme Court had constituted a six-member joint investigation team to investigate the case.

Six members JIT, is being headed by Additional Director General (Economic Crime Wing) FIA Headquarters Ahsan Sadiq, include Commissioner-IR (Corporate Zone) Regional Tax Officer Imran Latif Minhas, Joint Director BID-I State Bank of Pakistan Majid Hussain, Director National Accountability Bureau Noman Aslam, Muhammad Afzal, Director (Specialized Companies Division) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Brigadier Shahid Parvez of Inter-Services Intelligence.

According to the FIR registered by FIA, transactions of billions of rupees were made into suspicious accounts, including the Zardari Group, owned by the PPP leaders.

In December 2016, the Pakistan Rangers conducted raids at the Karachi office of the Omni Group of Companies and the residence of its owner Anwar Majeed and confiscated record allegedly related to money laundering.

