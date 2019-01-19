JIT formed to probe Chinese Consulate attack

KARACHI: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been notified to probe from the five arrested suspects involved in the Chinese Consulate attack and submit its report within 15 days, ARY News reported on Saturday.

At least four persons including two policemen were killed in attack of terrorists at Chinese Consulate in Clifton, Karachi, in November.

According to a notification’s copy available with ARY News, the JIT will be headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

“The JIT comprises members of the intelligence agencies, Rangers, CTD and the officers of the Special Branch,” the notification reads.

The team has been tasked to submit its report of probe from the arrested suspects within 15 days.

The attack

At least three suicide attackers tried to storm the Chinese consulate in the Karachi on November 23, but were killed before they could get into the building.

Two policemen embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with the three terrorists armed with suicide jackets. Two civilians were also killed in the attack.

The three attackers came in a car filled with explosives but failed to get inside the heavily fortified compound. “They tried to get inside but the Rangers and police killed one of the terrorists,” police had told media.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi later confirmed that all officials and staff present inside the consulate were safe as security forces foiled the attack within no time.

The foreign minister told media that forces and police killed all three terrorists and secured the area.

