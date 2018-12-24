KARACHI: Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the report of the Joint Investigation Team in money laundering case, involving Zardari and others, is ‘ridiculous’.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued a notice to former president and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari after a joint investigation team pointed to the Zardari Group and Omni Group’s involvement in the mega money laundering scam.

Reacting to JIT report, Khokhar said, there is nothing substantial in the submitted report and it was a big fuss over a trifle.

“There were stories of multi-trillion money laundering,” however, the report was merely based on goats, laundry and breakfast bills, he added.

The Bilawal’s spokesperson further told media that after consultation with lawyers, a strategy will be finalized on the case.

PPP senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira responded to the JIT report, saying, “There is nothing new in the report for us and we kept hearing ministers saying a lot of what is written in it.”

“The JIT mocked the court decision and a notice should be taken of it,” he further said.

During the case hearing today, a bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, directed the PPP co-chairman to submit his replies until Dec 31. Meanwhile, it ordered the authorities concerned to forfeit all properties owned by the Omni Group and Zardari Group until a final verdict in the case.

The court gave these directions after going through the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which was tasked to probe the laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts.

