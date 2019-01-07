JIT to share its findings with NAB for investigations: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that the joint investigation team (JIT) tasked with probing fake bank accounts, would share all its findings with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to journalists, Shahzad Akbar said that the JIT had only carried out an inquiry and presented its suggestion but now the NAB would initiate an investigations in the light of the JIT’s findings.

He said that the JIT was directed to assist the NAB and added that the JIT report could not be set aside. Shahzad Akbar said that the anti-graft watchdog could summon Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah if necessary.

He said that Murad Ali Shah could be asked about land grabbing and other issues. Shahzad Akbar said that the apex court authorized NAB to summon the suspects.

The assistant said that the opposition parties made hue and cry on the JIT report but failed to provide a single concrete evidence against the JIT’s findings.

He said that they were waiting for a written order from the apex court to remove the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah names from the exit control list (ECL).

Shahzad Akbar said the NAB would file references against the suspects if they found guilty in the investigations.

