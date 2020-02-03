Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix has been praised for calling out ‘systemic racism’ by the film industry at the British Academy Film Awards.

The actor received the award for best actor for The Joker on Sunday and he used his speech to criticize the lack of diversity among the nominated creators and performers this awards season.

He said that he felt honored to be appreciated but conflicted at the same time because many deserving fellow actors doesn’t enjoy the same privilege as him.

“I think that we send a very clear message to people of colour that you’re not welcome here. I think that’s the message that we’re sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and in ways that we benefit from,” Joaquin said.

He added “This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I was on are inclusive.”

Actress Viola Davis and director Lulu Wang lauded him on social media for taking a stand.

The 2017 Bafta award recipient for her role in Fences, thanked Joaquin for his “honesty, solidarity and courage”.

Thank you Joaquin Phoenix. For your honesty, solidarity AND courage. Well done 🤜🏿🤜🏿👏🏿👏🏿❤️#GreatBAFTAspeech https://t.co/MXrwmn1JX3 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 3, 2020

Director Lulu Wang whose film The Farewell was nominated for best film not in the English language was present at the London ceremony and said “silence filled the hall” after Joaquin’s speech.

An uncomfortable silence filled the hall for a long noticeable moment. Thank you Joaquin. — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) February 2, 2020

Other figures from the film and TV industries also praised the actor for speaking up.

This year, the awards came under great criticism after after no actors of colour were included in any of the major acting categories, and no women were nominated in the best director category.

