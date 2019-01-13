Job applicants baton-charged by police outside Karachi’s Civil Hospital

KARACHI: A ruckus erupted outside the city’s Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital after thousands of job applicants turned up at the hospital for walk-in interviews advertised for different low-scale positions at the hospital, ARY News reported.

The hospital had advertised 300 posts from grade 1 to grade 5, but to surprise of the hospital administration, more than 5,000 people turned up for walk-in interviews.

The administration had to call up additional contingent of police to control the massive crowd of applicants.

The cops deployed outside the hospital resorted to baton charge to push away horde of people trying to enter the hospital premises that was already crammed with applicants queued for the interview.

The applicants were required to get a slip from the OPD department area and the then head to another room for a walk-in interview. The hospital administration says they will conduct interviews of all the applicants, no matter if it takes till late night.

The situation got out of control when some of the applicants tried to scale the hospital wall to make their way in. Rangers were also called in to control the rowdy crowd.

