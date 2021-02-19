Job application written by Apple’s Steve Jobs put up for auction  

A job application hand-written by Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs in 1973 has been put up for auction.

In the single-page application, Steve Jobs lists “english lit” as his major, and Reed College as his address, which he attended for around six months and then audited classes for another year and a half.

He goes on to note “Computer” and “Calculator” as skills, along with “Design” and “Tech,” and says that he has special abilities that include “Electronics” and digital “Tech or Design Engineer.”

The auction will begin on 24th of February and will continue till 24th of March. The application is in good condition with some overall creasing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the application was earlier auctioned in 2018 and had fetched $175,000. An Internet entrepreneur from England was the winning bidder but the buyer had wished to remain anonymous.

