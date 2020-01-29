Jobless man walks up to KP CM with degrees at Bajaur rally

BAJAUR: In a bizarre scene, a jobless man from Bajaur with his educational degrees reached out to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on stage during a rally and requested for a job, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The KP CM Mahmood Khan, fulfilling his request, announced a job for Bajaur man. He said that the provincial government was providing equal job opportunities to all youth of KP.

Provincial Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, last week said that provincial government’s foremost priority is to provide job opportunities to youth and Rs05billion have been allocated in the province to provide interest-free loans to youngsters and Rs01billion for merged areas students.

Read More: Rashakai Economic Zone to boost business activities in KP: CM Mahmood

Mr Jhagra, who was the chief guest on the occasion claimed that the provincial government was devising a strategy to fulfil the need of teachers by recruiting 65,000 teachers in the province.

Regarding rescue 1122 services, he informed that it would be expanded to all KP including merged districts and no compromise will be made to provide opportunities to people of erstwhile-FATA.

Comments

comments