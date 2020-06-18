ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari on Thursday announced a good news for all the diaspora returning back home and have been laid off from their employments in other countries, ARY News reported.

A special online portal has been constituted for overseas Pakistanis returning back to their native land without means to make a living, registering with the portal will ensure that the Pakistan government arranges viable employment for them.

The jobs will be focused on daily wage workers and laborers who will suffer the biggest economic impact after losing their overseas employment opportunities.

Online registration of the diaspora has already begun, Bukhari said that if someone has lost their employment overseas then they must ensure registration with the portal so that the government could help them in their hour of need.

Registration will also enable candidates to get certified training courses for various disciplines with employment opportunities within the homeland along with applying their craft in new disciplines.

Along with generating employment for the jobless, registration will also enable candidates to seek monetary assistance from the government till they find a source of income.

