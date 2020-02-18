Did John Cena get engaged to his ladylove?

Former WWE superstar turned actor is clearly smitten by his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

After revealing that things are getting rather serious between him and his lady love, social media is abuzz with rumours that the two have exchanged rings.

The duo was spotted at Dolittle premiere in January earlier.

Their latest outing was in Belmont Park, San Diego, where a fan spotted the couple taking a picture with kids. In the photo shared on Instagram, Shay, 29, can be seen right beside the 42-year-old professional wrestler.

A massive diamond ring decked on Shay’s finger caught fans’ attention and sent them into a state of frenzy.

Earlier, a cryptic post was found on John Cena’s Instagram with the words ‘Stone Cold Sweethearts’ as well as ‘Say Yes’ in a purple heart.

All of this indicates that the couple might be engaged.

