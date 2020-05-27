Johnny Depp completes unfinished painting after 14 years

Hollywood actor and producer Johnny Depp took to social media to share that he finished a painting in lockdown that he had started 14 years ago.

Turning to Instagram, he shared a picture of the painting and wrote “It’s odd, the things that we once gave such pure, intense focus and devotion to for months on end. Then suddenly the wind shifts and off we go on a new tack.”

He went onto add that he found this painting which he had started working on in 2006 “For 14 years I’d never touched the painting – the occasional glance, at best. Yet it somehow always lingered in my mind, this piece of unfinished business.”

“Even while we are forced to live in the immediate, some strange species of the interrupted passion that has been invested in an object we once focused on awaits our return from far away. I will keep you apprised of the progress!” the actor concluded.

Comments

comments