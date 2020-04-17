Quarantine monotony: Johnny Depp joins Instagram

Acclaimed Hollywood actor, singer and producer Johnny Depp joined Instagram recently to stay connected with fans and fight quarantine blues.

Within a day of joining the social networking site, he has gained a massive following of 1.7 million followers.

In an eight-minute long video, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor spoke up about what led him to join the social network and expressed gratitude to fans’ for their support.

“Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years,” he said. He appeared to be referring to the feud with his former wife Amber Heard who made allegations of domestic abuse against him.

“I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to (join social media) until now,” Johnny added revealing that the pandemic led him to join social media.

The Hollywood star went onto say “Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

He urged his fans to “care for one another” amid the crisis and advised them to keep busy and not give in to “what feels like hellish quarantine monotony.”

Comments

comments